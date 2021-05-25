Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Isgove scored the fourth and final goal as Bolton beat Crawley to win promotion to League One

Bolton Wanderers winger Lloyd Isgrove has signed a new two-year contract.

Isgrove joined in September 2020 on a deal until the end of this season and played a key role in helping the Trotters win promotion from League Two.

He played 32 league games this term, scoring three goals - one of which came in the 4-1 win over Crawley Town which secured promotion on the final day.

"Izzy has earned his new deal and I'm delighted for him," boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

"He's larger than life as a character and is a big part of the dressing room.

"Towards the end of the season he started to add goals to his game, which was very pleasing."