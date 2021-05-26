Bristol Rovers sign Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Hughes
Bristol Rovers have signed Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Hughes on free transfers.
Carlisle defender Anderton, 25, and Fleetwood midfielder Finley, 28, have agreed two-year deals with the Pirates.
Fleetwood midfielder Coutts, 32, and Accrington Stanley defender Hughes, 34, have been handed one-year contracts at the Memorial Stadium.
Rovers were relegated from League One this season following a five-year spell in the third tier.
"It's nice to get business done early in the window," boss Joey Barton told the club website.
"The four of them are certainly a foundation for a nucleus of a new team, alongside the existing players, as we start to build a platform to help us get promoted next season."
The moves will be completed when the transfer window reopens on 1 July.
