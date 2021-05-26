Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Nick Anderton joins Bristol Rovers having made 44 appearances for Carlisle United in 2020-21

Bristol Rovers have signed Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Hughes on free transfers.

Carlisle defender Anderton, 25, and Fleetwood midfielder Finley, 28, have agreed two-year deals with the Pirates.

Fleetwood midfielder Coutts, 32, and Accrington Stanley defender Hughes, 34, have been handed one-year contracts at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers were relegated from League One this season following a five-year spell in the third tier.

"It's nice to get business done early in the window," boss Joey Barton told the club website. external-link

"The four of them are certainly a foundation for a nucleus of a new team, alongside the existing players, as we start to build a platform to help us get promoted next season."

The moves will be completed when the transfer window reopens on 1 July.

