John McGreal guided Colchester to sixth place in League Two in 2019-20, but the U's lost to Exeter in the play-off semi-finals

Swindon Town have appointed former Colchester United boss John McGreal as their new manager.

The 48-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Robins, who were relegated from League One this season.

McGreal has been out of work since parting company with the U's last July following four years as head coach of the League Two outfit.

"I'm absolutely delighted. It's a club I look upon in League Two as a League One club," McGreal said. external-link

McGreal, whose playing career included spells with Tranmere, Ipswich and Burnley, began his coaching career at Colchester's academy in 2009 before taking over as first-team boss in 2016

"It's Swindon Town. That alone makes you want to apply for the job," McGreal added.

"I'm sure there were numerous applicants and I'm happy to get my hands on it.

"There's a lot of work to be done, a lot of players we need to bring in and I'm looking forward to that challenge. Our aim this season to try and get the club back to where it should be."

Swindon director of football Paul Jewel said they wanted someone "hungry" adding McGreal is "the right man to guide us back up to League One".