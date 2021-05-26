Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Joe Pigott helped AFC Wimbledon finish 19th in League One this season and avoid a first relegation in the club's history

Joe Pigott will leave AFC Wimbledon when his contract expires this summer after the striker turned down a new deal with the League One club.

The 27-year-old scored 54 goals in 157 appearances for the Dons after joining from Maidstone United in January 2018.

Pigott netted 20 times in the league in 2020-21 to help the south-west London club preserve their third-tier status.

The former Charlton trainee said it had been the "toughest decision" of his career to leave Plough Lane.

"I've decided that I will be looking for a new challenge," he added in a message posted on the club website. external-link

"It's been an absolute privilege to play for this club as it represents exactly what the game is about - the fans.

"To help play a part in stabilising the club in League One has been a pleasure."