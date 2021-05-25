Last updated on .From the section Southend

Shaun Hobson's Southend contract had been due to expire at the end of June

Southend United centre-back Shaun Hobson has signed a new two-year deal with the relegated League Two club.

The 22-year-old joined in September from Bournemouth, where he played under former Shrimpers boss Mark Molesley.

Hobson scored two goals in 48 appearances this season and was named player of the year by Southend fans.

"Promotion has to be the mentality from now. Everyone has to do what they have to do to get back in the league where this club belongs," Hobson said. external-link

Southend manager Phil Brown added: "I certainly think there is a lot to work with and hopefully my style of coaching will improve him no end because I do like defenders that put their body on the line, and Shauny is one of them."