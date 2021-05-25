Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Keith Curle enjoyed success at Northampton in winning promotion before his departure in February

Keith Curle has signed a new two-year deal to become permanent head coach at Oldham Athletic.

The 57-year-old, who won promotion to League One with Northampton in his previous role, initially joined in March to replace Harry Kewell.

He won four and lost seven of 14 games in charge, but has now been given the Latics role on a full-time basis.

"From the moment I walked into the football club I knew I wanted to stay," Curle told the club website. external-link

"It's taken a bit of time to sort out because for me to do my job properly going forwards I wanted to get an understanding of exactly what is required, the expectations and what I'm responsible for.

"I'm confident I can make a positive difference and give this club the platform to be successful."

Curle, who was sacked by former club Northampton in February, had spells at Mansfield, Notts County and Carlisle United, taking the latter two to the fringes of the play-offs in the fourth tier, and also worked under Neil Warnock at QPR and Crystal Palace.

He was capped three times by England as a player, and played in the Premier League for Manchester City and Wimbledon.