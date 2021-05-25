Last updated on .From the section Wealdstone

Ryan Gondoh was on Colchester United's books from January 2018 until August 2019

National League side Wealdstone say they are investigating an alleged incident involving striker Ryan Gondoh.

Newspaper reports claim the 23-year-old was involved in an altercation with a homeless woman in London.

It is alleged that Gondoh threw water on the women after an accusation that he was racially abused.

"There is absolutely no place in society for racism, discrimination or any form of violence," Wealdstone said in a statement on social media.

"The club will be discussing this incident with Ryan in due course and will be making no further comment at this time."

Gondoh moved to Wealdstone in March having had spells at Isthmian League side Whyteleafe and National League South club Hampton and Richmond Borough, scoring twice in 13 appearances.