Will Dean came up through Exeter City's academy and made 13 first team appearances, 10 of which were in the EFL Trophy

Truro City have signed former Exeter City midfielder Will Dean.

The 20-year-old, who was released by the League Two side earlier this month, spent the 2019-20 season on loan at the Cornish club and was voted players' player of the year.

Dean made his EFL debut this season, playing twice in League Two as well as featuring in the Carabao Cup and the Papa John's Trophy.

He also went on loan at National League South side Bath City in November.

"To go after Will was a no brainer. I've wanted to sign him since the day he went back to Exeter from the loan he had with us," Truro City manager Paul Wotton told the club website. external-link

"He's a player I rate really highly. He's a really good human being as well as mature. He works hard, he's diligent, he's from a good family and he's really polite. He's exactly the right kind of character we want at the football club."

The news comes after striker Andrew Neal and left-back Conor Riley-Lowe agreed new contracts last week.