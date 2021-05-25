Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Malky Mackay (centre) is set for a return to management with Ross County

Malky Mackay is set for his first job as a manager in six years, with Ross County expected to appoint him as John Hughes' successor.

The ex-Watford and Cardiff City boss, 49, ended a four-year stint as Scottish FA performance director in November.

Mackay's last full-time managerial role was at Wigan Athletic where he was sacked after five months.

Hughes, who replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December, left on Monday after keeping County in the top flight.

The Dingwall club finished 10th and have been in the Scottish Premiership for eight of the last nine seasons.

Mackay had a one-game interim spell as Scotland boss in November 2017 - a 1-0 friendly defeat by Netherlands - following Gordon Strachan's departure.

The former Celtic and Scotland defender began his managerial career with a two-year spell at Watford before joining Cardiff in 2011.

He led the Welsh club to the Championship title and a return to the English top flight after a 52-year absence.

Mackay was sacked in December 2013 with Cardiff a point outside the relegation zone, and months later apologised for sending texts that were "disrespectful of other cultures".