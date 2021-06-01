|International friendly: France v Wales
|Venue: Stade Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Wed, 02 June Kick-off: 20:05 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Wales will take on world champions France on Wednesday in their first friendly in preparation for Euro 2020.
The trip to Nice will pit Robert Page's men against the side currently ranked second in the world, having lost to the team at the top, Belgium, in March.
Interim manager Page plans to monitor his players' workloads before their opening Euro 2020 match against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June.
"It's not going to be the starting 11 [to face Switzerland]," he said.
"We've got players who need minutes and we've got players who are not quite ready, so we need to manage that.
"Some of the players will play a certain amount of minutes in their recovery from being injured, getting them up to full fitness.
"Our focus is on Switzerland, the first game of the tournament, and these friendlies will help us get our best starting 11 out on that pitch."
Page named his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Sunday, with uncapped 19-year-old Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill the surprise inclusion.
If Colwill is not involved in Nice, he may have a chance of featuring in Saturday's friendly against Albania at Cardiff City Stadium.
France, who won the 2018 World Cup, will be among the favourites for this summer's delayed European Championship, boasting a squad packed with stellar talents such as Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.
"They could pick three different teams and compete at the Euros," says Page.
"You want to play against the best and they certainly fall into that category.
"There's going to be a lot of occasions when we don't have the ball but that's part of the exercise - we want to see how we handle pressure and stress like that.
"How they press is very similar to how Switzerland play, so one of the reasons we picked this game is those similarities.
"They're world-class players. It's going to be a big test for us.
"But we've got players who, with the ball in transitions, can hurt teams."
Team news
The players whose minutes Page will look to manage include Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has been hindered by several injuries over the past two seasons.
He is hopeful of being fit in time to face Switzerland, as is Tottenham defender Ben Davies, another recovering from injury.
Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen has also declared himself fit having returned from Achilles and muscular injuries, while Chelsea's versatile Ethan Ampadu is back from a pelvic injury.
St Pauli defender James Lawrence was forced to withdraw from Wales' squad on Monday, less than 24 hours after being named in the 26-man travelling party.
He was replaced in the squad by Luton Town centre-back Tom Lockyer, who will not feature against France as he works his way back to full fitness following ankle surgery in April.
France have an embarrassment of riches from which to choose a team to face Wales.
Real Madrid striker Benzema is back after an absence of almost six years, joining the likes of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris St-Germain superstar Mbappe.
Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham, Everton left-back Lucas Digne, Chelsea's Kante, Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud and Paul Pogba of Manchester United are all named in the squad.
Match facts
- Wales have won just one of their five previous meetings with France, a 1-0 victory in Toulouse in 1982 with Ian Rush scoring the winner. All previous meetings have been friendlies.
- The most recent encounter between France and Wales was in November 2017 at the Stade de France, with France winning 2-0 with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.
- This is only France's fourth match at the Allianz Riviera in Nice - they are unbeaten in their previous three games at the stadium, all friendlies between 2014 and 2018.
- Wales have won nine of their past 13 matches, conceding just seven goals in this 13-game spell, six of which came in their two defeats: 3-0 against England and 3-1 against Belgium.
- France have won 18 of their past 23 matches, although four of the five matches they've failed to win in this run have come on French soil.
- Since a 1-0 victory in Denmark in November 2008, Wales have lost their past eight away friendly matches, failing to score in each of their past seven on the road.
- Although he hasn't scored in his past eight starts for Wales, Gareth Bale has five assists in this time and has assisted in each of his past four starts for his country.