Linfield manager David Healy praises the efforts of his title-winning squad

David Healy talked after the Linfield's title-clinching draw at Coleraine about how his players "keep going to the well" but he will no doubt have realised just how big an ask Tuesday night was.

Having emptied the tank in Friday night's emphatic Irish Cup final win over Larne, the Blues had to be ready again four days later to go into battle against Coleraine for the opportunity to secure the Irish Premiership title and complete the double.

So Healy suggested some reading material for his players to help motivate them for a trip to Coleraine from which they knew that a point would see them clinch the Gibson Cup for the third consecutive year.

Larne's John Herron had admitted that the Blues were the better team in the cup final and fully deserved their 2-1 victory, but it was his thoughts on their style of play that Healy picked up on.

"In a sad way, I tell the players to read the comments," Healy explained in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw that saw them crowned champions again.

"I read John Herron's comments about how Linfield managed the game on the long grass at Mourneview, how Linfield played direct and picked up second balls. I was astonished, absolutely astonished that I was reading that.

"I mentioned it to the players on Monday night, absolutely."

Siege mentality is a tool that Healy uses well, but he was at pains to heap praise on his players for delivering their fourth league title in five years, and one that he believes "eclipses what's been before" during his six years in charge.

"The players have battled through everything and they don't get the plaudits that I feel they should." he continued.

"'Linfield know how to win games' or 'Linfield get the job done'. I'm thinking 'hang on a minute, we've scored 80-odd goals this year in the league, more than anybody, and we've won more games than anybody'.

"You can't do that and just be an 'up and at them' type of team. especially this year with the money invested in the league by Glentoran and Larne."

'It takes a Linfield person to manage Linfield'

Linfield took an early lead at The Showgrounds through a Mark Haughey header but Coleraine responded well and equalised through Curtis Allen. The Bannsiders applied a lot of pressure in the second half but the Blues stood firm, with Chris Johns making saves at important times.

As was the case when basking in the cup final success on Friday night, Healy's emotion was once again to the fore after sealing the title.

He has never hidden his lifelong affection for the south Belfast club and took great pride in being compared with two of Linfield's most decorated former managers.

"Linfield has been in my blood. I think you have to be a Linfield person to manage at Linfield, that is something I have noticed because you wouldn't do it if you were an outsider given some of the rubbish you have to put up with.

"I love the challenges of being the Linfield manager, it is a challenge on a daily basis. I try and thrive on it. I'm honoured to be mentioned in the same breath as Roy Coyle and David Jeffrey, given the amount of trophies they won.

"This is my fifth full season and I have four league titles, two Irish Cups, a League Cup and a County Antrim Shield. We are a humble team, you can hear inside there just how much it means to the players."

Respect for outgoing big names

Amidst the euphoria of a league and cup double, it would be easy for Linfield supporters to forget that this is a Blues squad that is being broken up by the exit of five integral players.

Shayne Lavery is likely to move back to England or Scotland and Joel Cooper is returning to Oxford United from his loan spell, while the club's switch to a full-time model from the summer has heralded the imminent departures of Andy Waterworth, Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford.

Healy was keen to praise their contribution, while also joking about how it will not affect the supporters' expectations.

"The transition from where we are to full-time, I have been speaking to players on and off, there has been a little bit of unrest at times because that is what happens when you change what it has been.

"Credit to the players, not only those who are staying but those who have made their mind up that they are going to leave - they leave on a high. The Waterworths, the Staffords, the Haugheys and Shayne Lavery who will move back to England. They put everything in.

"Haughey scored, while I don't know how many balls Callacher and Stafford had to head out tonight. They have given everything. How can we replace them? We are trying to bring players in of course but you aren't going to get those sort of players.

"But I know that come next season the Linfield fans will expect us to be about 15 points clear after three games. That's the expectation and I feel that I thrive on that."

He most certainly has been thriving over the last week, but preparations are clearly well underway for next season already.