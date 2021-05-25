Mark Haughey headed Linfield into an early lead

Linfield won their third consecutive Irish Premiership title and completed a league and Irish Cup double with a tense 1-1 draw away to Coleraine.

Mark Haughey gave the Blues an early lead which was equalised before half time by Curtis Allen.

The Bannsiders had the momentum at the break and rallied again late on but could not prevent David Healy's men winning a fourth title in five years.

The success equals Rangers' world record haul of 55 league wins.

With five points separating the sides before kick-off, Linfield travelled to the Coleraine knowing that a draw would be enough to clinch the Gibson Cup four days after winning the Irish Cup in emphatic fashion.

Tuesday night's draw was not as comprehensive, with the home side responding superbly to falling behind to Haughey's 14th-minute header and Healy's men having to call on all their steely resolve to stand firm as Coleraine pressed for a winner in the closing stage.

Victory for Coleraine would have taken them to withing two points of Linfield at the top and meant that they would have gone to Larne for Saturday's final day of the season still with a chance of winning the league if Linfield slipped up against Cliftonville.

They had a number of chances, with Allen twice coming close either side of his goal, but Chris Johns made saves at crucial times to ensure Linfield held out.

Haughey opener proves crucial for Linfield

Haughey's goal came from a Kirk Miller corner in the 14th minute which was flicked on by Mark Stafford and met at the far post by Haughey, who headed home what was just his second goal of the season.

Coleraine responded superbly to falling behind, with James McLaughlin forcing an excellent low save from Johns with a stinging 20-yard drive a minute after the goal, with Stafford then having to produce a great block from a Jamie Glackin shot.

Allen had a goal rightfully disallowed for punching the ball home and perhaps should have scored just before his equaliser, but volleyed over with his left foot after being played in by Glackin.

His 36th-minute leveller was created by an impressive sweeping passing move that resulted in a well-placed deep Lyndon Kane right-wing cross that was headed home against his former club by the striker for his ninth of the season.

The Coleraine goalscorer missed another headed opportunity before Linfield rallied in first-half injury-time. Cameron Palmer drove forward from midfield and delivered a well-hit strike that was parried by Martin Gallagher, and when the rebound fell to Joel Cooper the keeper was alert to save his low shot to.