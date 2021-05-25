Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Steven Bergwijn joined Tottenham for £27m from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn is among eight Netherlands players to miss out on manager Frank de Boer's final 26-man squad for the European Championship.

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi, who scored 10 Premier League goals in 2020-21, and Fulham's Kenny Tete have also been cut from the provisional squad.

Uncapped duo Cody Gakpo, of PSV Eindhoven, and Ajax's Jurrien Timber, 19, are included.

There is a return for 38-year-old goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.

Stekelenburg played at the 2010 World Cup final and has returned to action in the Eredivisie with Ajax after time as a reserve at Everton.

Bergwijn, 23, started 13 Premier League games for Tottenham this season but struggled for playing time towards the end of the campaign.

De Boer will be without injured Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who ruled himself out of Euro 2020 earlier this month as he continues to recover from knee ligament damage.

Liverpool team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum, Manchester United's Donny van de Beek and Manchester City's Nathan Ake are among those included in the squad.

The Netherlands will face Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in Group C when the Euros begin in June.

Netherlands squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Jurriem Timber (Ajax), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Joel Veltman (Brighton), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Donyell Malen (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg).