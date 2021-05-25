Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shay McCartan was on target again as Ballymena kept alive their European play-off hopes

Glenavon staged a stunning second-half fightback to virtually secure a spot in the European play-offs as they came from 2-0 behind to beat Carrick Rangers 6-3 in a thriller at Taylors Avenue.

Two down after 49 minutes, the Lurgan Blues scored six times during a see-saw second half to clinch a vital win.

Ballymena United beat Warrenpoint to ensure the race for seventh will go to the final day of the season.

At Shamrock Park, Portadown secured a 4-2 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Glenavon are three points above Ballymena but the Sky Blues have a vastly superior goal difference, meaning that David Jeffrey's side will pip Gary Hamilton's charges to seventh with a win against Portadown on Saturday, provided the Mourneview Park club lose to Dungannon.

Knowing that they needed a win to remain in control of their own destiny, Glenavon left themselves a mountain to climb when Lee Chapman and Jordan Gibson struck to give Carrick - playing for the first time since Niall Currie's shock resignation - a two-goal cushion.

However, Glenavon certainly proved up to the task with Andy Hall scoring a superb free-kick to pull one back before Peter Campbell equalised a minute later with a tidy left-footed volley from six yards.

Peter Campbell makes it 3-2 to Glenavon

Campbell made it 3-2 with a composed low shot through Aaron Hogg's legs before Robert Garrett smashed home a fourth on the rebound after Hogg had spilled a cross just two minutes later.

But Glenavon were far from done as Hall scored twice in the closing stages to complete his hat-trick and cap a breathless second half, heading Campbell's cross past Hogg.

Hall then stepped up to secure his treble with a re-taken penalty following Hogg's foul on Joshua Doyle. Hall scored at the second attempt after the Carrick keeper was penalised for coming off his line before saving the first kick.

Sky Blues sweep past Point to stay in touch

Ballymena ensured that the race for seventh place will go to the final day of the season with a 3-0 home win over Warrenpoint.

Ballymena had the better of the openings in the first half and it was Shay McCartan who forced a great save from Point keeper Andy Coleman from an early free kick, who broke the deadlock eight minutes before the interval.

Trai Hume set off on a marauding run down the right flank and although Ryan Waide couldn't get a clean connection on his cross, the ball fell perfectly for McCartan to steer home his 20th goal of the campaign.

McCartan's 20th goal of the season opens the scoring

United doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. Warrenpoint looked to have cleared the initial danger from a Ross Redman corner but Hume brilliantly kept the attack alive with an acrobatic overhead kick back into the penalty area and Paul McElroy was perfectly placed to head home.

The home side set the seal on a comfortable victory on 75 minutes when Leroy Millar lashed home a left-footed shot from inside the penalty area.

Ports beat Swifts after ding-dong battle

Portadown came out 4-2 winners over Dungannon in a topsy-turvy game at Shamrock Park.

The home side went in front on 28 minutes when Lee Bonis' cross from the right was headed back across goal by Greg Hall and Adam Salley was on hand to sidefoot a low shot beyond the reach of Roy Carroll.

The visitors came close to equalising minutes after the interval when Ryan Mayse's fierce shot from an acute angle came left the frame of Jacob Carney's goal shuddering.

But Dungannon levelled on 50 minutes when Adam McCallum's attempted back-pass fell short of its target and James Convie raced clear to slot a shot past Carney.

Thumping McCallum header wraps up Ports win

Remarkably, the visitors were in front two minutes later when Rhyss Campbell cut in from the left and his low daisycutter through a ruck of players found its way past Carney.

But Portadown levelled on 72 minutes when Lee Bonis' free kick from inside the 'D' on the edge of the penalty area deflected off the Dungannon defensive wall and past Carroll.

In another twist, Portadown regained the lead on 80 minutes when Carney's huge clearance flicked off the head of Dungannon defender Matthew Smyth, leaving Salley to race clear before lifting the ball over the advancing Carroll.

Portadown put the outcome beyond doubt with two minutes left when McCallum met Sam Warde's corner with a thumping header.