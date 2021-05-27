Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Matthew Pennington scored twice in 20 appearances for Shrewsbury after arriving from Everton in the January window

Everton's Matthew Pennington has joined Shrewsbury following his successful loan spell with the League One club.

The 26-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract for Steve Cotterill's side.

Pennington has been on the books at Goodison Park for 15 years.

During that time, he made loan moves to Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City, Walsall, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Hull City.

"Matthew Pennington is a quality boy and a quality professional," said Cotterill.

"Towards the end of last season, he was arguably our most consistent defender. Scoring a couple of goals was an added bonus.

"He is a very clever young man. He will want to hit the ground running. And I am sure that the period he's already had here will help him.

"There will be some new faces by the time he comes back but that will be good for everybody."

Pennington is Town's second pre-season signing following the arrival of Luke Leahy from relegated Bristol Rovers.

Shrewsbury finished 17th in League One, seven points above the relegation zone, having been 23rd - four points adrift of safety - when Cotterill came in after his predecessor Sam Ricketts was sacked in late November.

Boss Cotterill released 12 players in an end-of-season clear-out.

