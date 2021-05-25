Last updated on .From the section European Football

Christophe Galtier has stepped down as head coach of Lille just two days after they won the French league title.

The 54-year-old helped Lille secure their first Ligue 1 championship in a decade on Sunday, finishing one point ahead of Paris St-Germain.

He had been expected to leave after new owners took control of the club halfway through the season.

"I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here," he told L'Equipe.

He said he was moving on to avoid "falling into a routine".

Lille later said they accepted his decision external-link .

The announcement came after Lille took part in an open-top bus parade in the centre of the city to celebrate the title win with fans on Tuesday.

Galtier took over at Lille in December 2017 following Marcelo Bielsa's time at the club - with the side in serious relegation danger.

After keeping them up he then took Lille to second- and fourth-place finishes over the next two seasons before this season's title.

Galtier has been linked with the managerial jobs at Nice and Lyon.