Barry Ferguson (right) and his assistant Bob Malcolm will leave Kelty Hearts later in May

Barry Ferguson is expected to be announced as Alloa Athletic manager at a media conference on Thursday morning.

Newly promoted Kelty Hearts confirmed on Monday the former Rangers and Scotland captain, 43, would not be staying beyond his existing contract.

Ferguson's Kelty won the League Two play-off final against Brechin City to reach the SPFL for the first time.

At Alloa, he will succeed Peter Grant, who left after the Wasps were relegated from the Championship to League 1.

Ferguson previously managed Clyde after playing spells in Scotland and England, winning trophies with Rangers and Birmingham City. He won 45 caps for his country.