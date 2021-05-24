Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Gethin Jones made 38 league appearances as he helped Bolton win automatic promotion from League Two this season

Bolton Wanderers defender Gethin Jones has signed a new deal to remain with the newly-promoted club for a further two years.

The 25-year-old joined Wanderers before the 2020-21 League Two season on an initial one-year deal.

He went on to make 40 appearances in all competitions, helping them win promotion back to League One.

"I'm confident we have the squad and management to go and do it [promotion] again," he told the club's website.