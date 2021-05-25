Glentoran secured European football with a game to spare

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane has said that European qualification was "the minimum" after the club qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Conor McMenamin's goal gave the Glens a 1-0 win over Larne to secure a top-three finish with a game to spare.

Mick McDermott's men qualified for Europe through their Irish Cup success last season.

"We're glad to be in the mix for Europe and hopefully next year we can go and push on for the league," said Kane.

Kane added that Glentoran were in the middle of a three-year plan under McDermott and their Irish Cup triumph in 2020 accelerated the club's plans.

"It's much more than just the money side - you get the chance to put your profile out there on the European stage and it attracts a lot of players for Glentoran," added Kane on European qualification.

"We're going to be jostling with a lot of full-time clubs next year so having that European spot is going to be leverage.

"We had a three-year plan. Last year sort of springboarded us forward so once you move the nets, to keep moving them you have to go up.

"We've gelled throughout the season and hopefully a few more faces and we'll see where we go next year."

McMenamin stars for Glens

The first-half was full of intent at Inver Park but there was little goalmouth action. Jay Donnelly's low effort was deflected into the side netting and Dale Gorman fired a number of long-range free-kicks towards goal without troubling Conor Mitchell.

Larne, off the back of Friday's Irish Cup final defeat by Linfield, looked content to let the visitors have the ball but looked dangerous on the counter attack, most notably through Ronan Hale and Mark Randall.

However the breakthrough was made two minutes into the second half when McMenamin, only called into the starting team after Rory Donnelly pulled up in the warm-up, found himself with time and space at the back post before firing past Mitchell from eight yards.

McMenamin fires the Glens into the lead

McDaid shot wide from long range as Larne looked to find a way back into the game however Glentoran felt they had a stonewall penalty appeal waved away with 15 minutes to play. Donnelly rounded Mitchell in the Larne goal and his effort was cleared off the line by Jeff Hughes and referee Steven Gregg remained unmoved despite protests that the ball struck the midfielder's arm as he blocked the ball.

Josh Robinson and Albert Watson both powered headers narrowly wide as Tiernan Lynch's men looked for a late equaliser but Glentoran stood firm to seal a European spot with a game to spare.

Larne will end the season in fourth position and will face either Glenavon or Ballymena United in the European play-off semi-final.

Late drama at Solitude

In the north Belfast derby, David Cushley scored an injury-time equaliser for Crusaders to earn a point against Cliftonville..

The home fans returning to Solitude did not need to wait long for a goal as Daire O'Connor rifled home the opener after just three minutes.

Aaron Donnelly's deflected cross made its way to the winger at the far post, and having ghosted past Declan Caddell with a deft touch, he blasted his shot into the roof of Neil Shields' net.

Crusaders, who lost striker Jordan Owens to injury after just 10 minutes, offered little going forward and could have been two behind when Michael McCrudden tucked away a fine finish only to be flagged for offside after O'Connor's clever pass.

David Cushley scores to snatch a point for Crusaders at the death.

The visitors certainly improved towards the closing stages of the half and looked even more dangerous after the break as Cushley spurned a golden chance when he blasted a wild effort well over the bar having been left unmarked just 15 yards out.

Determined to make amends for that erratic effort, however, Cushley nearly produced a moment of brilliance when he turned sharply inside the box before sending a volley just wide of Aaron McCarey's right-hand post.

Crusaders substitute Thomas Burns also came close when he shaved the post with a clever backheeled attempt from a Jamie McGonigle cross.

But having been under intense pressure for the majority of the second half, the home defence was finally breached as Cushley popped up with a last-gasp leveller to snatch a dramatic point for Crusaders and crush Cliftonville's hopes of finishing above fourth-placed Larne.

The equalising goal was a bitter pill for Cliftonville to swallow after Rory Hale and substitute Paul O'Neill had both been denied by Shields in the six minutes prior to Cushley's late heroics for the Crues.