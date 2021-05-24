Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has red card in Aston Villa game overturned after appeal
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's red card against Aston Villa has been overturned following an appeal.
The Blues defender was dismissed for violent conduct after appearing to catch Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the face in the 89th minute on Sunday.
Chelsea secured fourth place and Champions League qualification on the Premier League's final day despite a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park.
Azpilicueta, 31, has been included in Spain's squad for Euro 2020.
Chelsea face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday, 29 May.
