George Long featured eight times in League One this season as Hull won the title

Championship side Millwall have agreed deals to sign Hull City goalkeeper George Long and Derby County defender Scott Malone on free transfers.

Left-back Malone, 30, spent this season on loan with the Lions, scoring six goals in 43 outings.

Long, 27, made a total of 65 appearances for the Tigers after joining from Sheffield United in the summer of 2018.

He turned down the chance to extend his stay at KCOM Stadium.

Malone will re-join Millwall permanently, having featured 71 times for the club between August 2012 and January 2015 before moving to Cardiff City.

The south-east London club have not disclosed the length of the pair's contract at The Den, and the moves will go through when the transfer window opens on 1 July.

