Oxford United: Anthony Forde, John Mousinho and Josh Ruffels offered new deals

Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Rob Hall
Rob Hall has made 112 appearances for Oxford United across two spells

Oxford United have offered new deals to out-of-contract trio Anthony Forde, John Mousinho and Josh Ruffels.

Left-back Ruffels was offered a new contract during the season, with one-year options already taken up for Mark Sykes, Alex Gorrin and James Henry.

Forwards Rob Hall and Dylan Asonganyi and centre-back Nico Jones have all been released.

Hall, 27, made nine league appearances this season, with Asonganyi, 20, featuring in one FA Cup tie.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC