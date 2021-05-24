Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Rob Hall has made 112 appearances for Oxford United across two spells

Oxford United have offered new deals to out-of-contract trio Anthony Forde, John Mousinho and Josh Ruffels.

Left-back Ruffels was offered a new contract during the season, with one-year options already taken up for Mark Sykes, Alex Gorrin and James Henry.

Forwards Rob Hall and Dylan Asonganyi and centre-back Nico Jones have all been released.

Hall, 27, made nine league appearances this season, with Asonganyi, 20, featuring in one FA Cup tie.