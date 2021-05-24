Gareth Southgate says England's situation is "more complicated than any other country" after announcing a 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020.

The England manager must name a 26-man squad by 1 June.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea play European finals this week.

"There are 12 players still to play so we're always going to need additional players and added to that we have some injuries at different stages, that we have very little info about," he said.

"We felt more time will help us make better decisions.

"Our preference was to name the 26, but we have not got an ideal hand of cards - a lot of unknowns. Info and evidence are very important and we will have a lot more in the next seven days."

'I just see good footballers' - Southgate on defensive versatility

Southgate was asked about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been left out of the previous England squad in March, being one of four right-backs.

"You're looking at four right-backs, I just see four good footballers," he said.

"Kieran Trippier can play at left-back. Alexander-Arnold can play at wing-back, I think he can play midfield. I've seen Reece James play on the right side of a back three, at wing-back and as a midfielder. Those flexible players who can fulfil different roles will be hugely important."

Kyle Walker can also play at centre-back.

Brighton centre-back Ben White and Everton defender Ben Godfrey are two of four uncapped players in the squad.

"They are both exciting young defenders," Southgate said. "They are flexible, they play in different roles, this is a great opportunity to get to know them a bit better and for them to work with the team.

"There is no way of knowing how long they will be with us at this stage but it should be a fantastic experience for them."

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier was a notable absentee from the squad.

"Unfortunately I just don't think his season has been long enough to be in the squad and that is a difficult call because I know how much he brings to the whole group," Southgate said.

"When you are at a tournament the players who put the team first are critical. It wasn't an easy conversation but he is an outstanding professional and took the news in a professional way."

'We have to build a team who can win' - Southgate on squad dilemmas

The other two uncapped players in the squad are goalkeepers West Brom's Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, who were both relegated from the Premier League this season. Burnley's Nick Pope is ruled out through injury.

There are three teenagers in the squad - 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, plus Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who are both 19.

"There are too many question marks today," said Southgate. "It will become far clearer. We have got good contingencies in place - a nice balance with young players. If they're with us for one week or five weeks, it will be a brilliant experience.

"We're building towards a hugely exciting summer. We have to build a team who can win."

Southgate not expecting imminent Kane move

Recent reports indicate England captain Kane, 27, has asked to leave Tottenham - with some suggesting he wants to move before Euro 2020.

Kane is England men's sixth all-time top scorer with 34 goals.

"I don't need to talk about Harry's focus. He has got one goal with us and that's to win a European Championship," said Southgate.

"What is going on at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham. He has made some statements in the last few days but that is out of the way now and I think it is very unlikely transfer deals will be done while we are away.

"We are not going to stop phones ringing and cannot control conversations going on in private. Most deals are done after tournaments."

More to follow.