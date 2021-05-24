Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Estadi Nacional will now host the Andorra-Republic of Ireland friendly

The Republic of Ireland's friendly against Andorra on 3 June has been switched from Barcelona to Andorra.

The game will now be played at the Estadi Nacional, kicking off at 17:00 BST, following the reduction of travel restrictions to the country

It is the first of a friendly double-header for Stephen Kenny's men, who take on Euro 2020-bound Hungary in Budapest five days later.

Kenny is still searching for his first win as Republic manager.

He named his squad for the friendlies on Monday, with uncapped quartet Andrew Omobamidele, Jamie McGrath, Daniel Mandroiu and Chiedozie Ogbene all receiving their first call-ups.

Kenny drafted in Shamrock Rovers midfielder Mandroiu, Rotherham United winger Ogbene, St Mirren midfielder McGrath and Norwich City defender Omobamidele after having already promoted 15 players from the under-age groups.