Hearts came out on top in the 2006 Scottish Cup final

Hearts' penalty shoot-out win over Gretna in 2006 will be the featured game on Friday's Scottish Cup Classics.

The show will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:30 BST.

The final was the first Scottish Cup showpiece to be settled by penalties in 16 years.

Comedians Janey Godley, Mark Nelson and Gareth Waugh will be on the viewing panel with singers James Allan and Shereen Cutkelvin, and Scotland caps Leanne Crichton and Rose Reilly.