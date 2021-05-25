Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Watch: All the goals from Sunday's SWPL 1 games

Three games left, three teams still in title contention, and two Women's Champions Champions League places up for grabs.

The Scottish Women's Premier League is careering towards a dramatic conclusion after last weekend's results blew the race for glory wide open.

With Glasgow City's advantage at the top clipped to just three points, are there further twists to come?

Hibs dent City's charge

Glasgow City remain unbeaten in 2021, but their pursuit of a 14th consecutive title suffered an expected setback on Sunday against old foes Hibernian at Broadwood.

The two sides have dominated the women's game for a decade, with Hibs finishing league runners-up in the last five seasons and winning seven of the last eight domestic cups.

It's all change this campaign with Celtic and Rangers having turned professional and Hibs struggling to keep pace in fifth.

However, the capital side put a dent in City's glory quest with a 0-0 stalemate as Scott Booth's team dropped points for just the second time in 11 matches.

Celtic capitalised on the lifeline with victory in the Old Firm derby to replace Rangers in second.

In one of the biggest games between the pair, Fran Alonso's Celtic triumphed 2-1 - with Sarah Ewens netting a late winner - to complete the whitewash against their city rivals with a third win this season.

So, with nine points each still to play for, City are three ahead of Celtic and five clear of Rangers.

Add in the Champions League factor - the revamped tournament gives entry to Scotland's top two for the first time - and a thrilling finale awaits.

Champions face toughest run-in

Thirteen league titles in a row, three points clear and seven goals better off - you have to favour Glasgow City, right?

Booth's side know exactly what it takes to deliver the title. It's not always been plain sailing, but they tend to get it done. The closest they came to being toppled was 2018 when Hibs finished three points adrift.

However, they've never had two full-time clubs snapping at their heels before. And while seven points from their three games will be enough for City to retain the trophy, they have the toughest run-in of the three Glasgow title hopefuls.

First up for Booth's team is the visit of bottom club Hearts on Wednesday, where victory and burnishing their goal difference will be the priority.

Then comes a tricky obstacle at fourth-place Spartans on Sunday, before a blockbuster final-day showdown at home to Rangers next weekend.

The Ibrox side will be confident of going into that match on the back of successive wins as they first face two lowly sides, with a midweek trip to Forfar Farmington followed by Motherwell at home on Sunday.

Celtic's most difficult looking fixture comes on Wednesday away to Hibs before they round off the season against Forfar at home and Motherwell away.

Should Alonso's team win all three, they could well find themselves hoping Old Firm rivals Rangers do them a favour in the final-day showdown with City.