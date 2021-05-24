Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ewan Urain scored four goals in 18 appearances for Athletic Bilbao's B team this season

Athletic Bilbao striker Ewan Urain has been called up by Scotland Under-21s for June's games with Northern Ireland.

Urain, 21 qualifies through his mother and has scored four goals in 18 games for the Basque side's B team this term.

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig is also rewarded with a first call-up, having appeared for the Under-19s previously.

Rangers trio Brian Kinnear, Lewis Mayo and Glenn Middleton are the only three members of the 24-man squad remaining from the October 2020 pool.

The friendly matches in Dumbarton will take place behind closed doors on Wednesday, 2 June and Saturday, 5 June, as head coach Scot Gemmill prepares his players for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

They will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of narrowly missing out on this summer's tournament due to a 1-0 defeat to Greece in Athens in November 2020.

Scotland squad: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Kieron Bowie (Fulham), Jack Burroughs (Coventry City), Logan Chalmers (Dundee Utd), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Robbie Deas (Inverness CT), Josh Doig (Hibs), Ethan Erhahon (St Mirren), Lewis Fiorini (NAC Breda, on loan from Man City), Cameron Harper (Inverness CT), Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Brian Kinnear (Rangers), Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT), Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT), Archie Mair (Norwich City), Lewis Mayo (Rangers), Josh McPake (Rangers), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone, on loan from Rangers), Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City), Ewan Urain (Athletic Bilbao), Stephen Welsh (Celtic), Ben Williamson (Rangers)