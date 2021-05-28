Neil Critchley led Blackpool to four consecutive wins at the end of the season to lead them to third in League One and a play-off place

"I said it would take something special to leave Liverpool and we have something very special here. But it will become even greater if we get the right result."

When most managers arrive at a club, there is usually a transitional period - laying the groundwork and trying to make their mark.

But after taking Blackpool to Sunday's League One play-off final in his first full season in charge, BBC Sport takes a closer look at a remarkable campaign for boss Neil Critchley.

A baptism of fire

The 42-year-old had a pretty unconventional start to his time at Bloomfield Road. Just two games into his tenure after he left Liverpool's under-23s to replace Simon Grayson in March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic ended the 2019-20 campaign early.

He oversaw a goalless draw against rivals Fleetwood and a 2-1 defeat at home by Tranmere and when the League One season was curtailed, Blackpool were 13th.

Five months later, when the delayed 2020-21 season finally started, Critchley's side got off to a poor start.

October's 1-0 defeat by AFC Wimbledon, during which they were reduced to nine players, was Blackpool's sixth in their opening nine league games and left them 18th in the table.

From then on, he oversaw a massive turnaround at the club, with 21 wins in their next 37 fixtures, and they became promotion contenders.

"It wasn't just one moment, there were quite a few moments that gave me belief," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Sometimes the best investment you can make is in time and the process. We have reaped the benefits of that in the second half of the season.

"Wimbledon, when we ended up with nine men, we could have got something out of that game."

Sunday's game is Blackpool's fourth play-off final appearance at Wembley in the past 11 years

From Liverpool to Blackpool

While he was Liverpool Under-23s boss, Critchley led the Reds' first team on two occasions, both in cup competitions, during their Premier League-winning 2019-20 campaign.

The job at Blackpool is his first full-time managerial role and after a difficult first dozen games he now stands 90 minutes from returning the club to the Championship after a six-year absence when they take on Lincoln at Wembley.

"The manager tells us all the time we're not the finished article, we're evolving every day. If it's meant to be it's meant to be," goalkeeper Chris Maxwell told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"A lot of people will refer to the first 10 games of the season and what could have been and things like that but I've said it time and again, those games were the making of us.

"We've learned some harsh lessons this season, dug ourselves out of a few holes through sheer character, nothing to do with tactics or talent or ability or anything like that."

Surpassing expectations

With 10 goals in 24 appearances for Blackpool since joining on loan from Everton in January, Ellis Simms (right) has made a big impact

A stellar season also saw the Seasiders knock Premier League side West Bromwich Albion out of the FA Cup in the third round in January.

From there, they surpassed expectations to go on an excellent end-of-season run.

They won 15 out of their final 26 League One fixtures on their way to a third-placed finish before their first-leg demolition of Oxford United at Kassam Stadium, 3-0, spurred them on to win 6-3 on aggregate and set up Sunday's tie.

Former midfielder Charlie Adam, who scored at Wembley in Blackpool's 2010 Championship play-off final victory over Cardiff, believes Critchley's impact has gone a long way to reviving the club.

"There's a different buzz about the place. It feels like a proper football club. That is testament the owner and the investment they've put in but also to the manager," Adam told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I do believe once they get through this game you'll see a different football club again.

"There was a disconnect between ourselves and everyone at the club when we were there but now everyone seems streamlined."

'We're not finished yet'

Blackpool thrashed Oxford United 6-3 on aggregate to reach this season's League One play-off final

It is 11 years since Blackpool were promoted to the Premier League, but following their one-season stay in the top flight the club slipped into League Two in subsequent campaigns.

Off the field, a tumultuous time under the ownership of the Oyston family also saw numerous protests from the fans and the club enter receivership before a takeover by Simon Sadler in 2019.

Now with Blackpool just one game away from returning to second-tier football, the squad are aware how important their boss is.

"The gaffer has tactically set us up right in pretty much every game. We've rarely been outplayed during the season and that shows we're willing to listen and take on what he's saying and that has got us where we are now," midfielder Kenny Dougall told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Hopefully one more game will set us up right and we're ready to go."

Regardless of the result on Sunday, Critchley is confident about where he wants his side to head next.

"It's been a good season so far and we want it to be a great season," Critchley added.

"The consistency we've shown has been outstanding but I also know the strength and quality we've got in the dressing room.

"My job is to challenge them and get the best out of them. They've done that but we're not quite finished yet."