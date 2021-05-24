Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Konate did not play against Liverpool in the Champions League when the Reds knocked RB Leipzig out of this season's competition

Liverpool are pursuing a deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate as they look set to turn down the chance to sign Ozan Kabak permanently.

Konate, 22, is part of France's squad for the Uefa European Under-21 Championship, which starts on 31 May.

He reportedly has a buyout clause of about £34m.

The Reds had an option to turn Kabak's loan from Schalke into a permanent move but, after they told him of their plans, he is speaking to other clubs.

The deal which brought Turkey international Kabak to Anfield in January included an option to buy him for £18m, with add-on clauses.

Kabak made 13 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side but has been sidelined since his last outing in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on 24 April.

Konate made 21 appearances for RB Leipzig this season as they finished second in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool secured a Champions League spot with a win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the season as they finished third in the Premier League.