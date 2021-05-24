Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Bruno Lage guided Benfica to the Portuguese league title in 2019

Wolves are closing in on the appointment of Bruno Lage to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo as manager.

No agreement has been reached with the Portuguese, 45, who left Benfica last June after 18 months in charge.

But Lage has flown to England for talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and technical director Scott Sellars.

Fellow Portuguese Nuno left Wolves on Sunday after four years at Molineux, having re-established the club in the Premier League after promotion in 2018.

Lage was formerly assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea and was most recently in charge of Benfica, where he won the Portuguese title in 2019.

Powerful agent Jorge Mendes is understood to be involved. Wolves' parent company, Fosun, has a 20% stake in Mendes' Gestifute agency, which represents Lage and Nuno.