Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ronaldo won the Italian Cup, Italian Super Cup and was Serie A top Scorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo says he has achieved what he set out to do with Juventus amid continued doubts about his future.

The Portugal captain, 36, who joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018, has a year left on his contract.

Ronaldo has won two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups but Juve failed to win the league this season for the first time since 2011.

He said: "I have to value everything we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms."

During his three years in Italy, Ronaldo has also been named Serie A footballer of the year twice, and was the competition's top scorer in the season just completed.

In an Instagram post, he added: external-link "The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

"With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has won major individual and team honours with clubs in three countries.

"Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I've left my mark in the countries where I've played," he added.

This season he scored his 100th goal for Juventus, having also passed the milestone at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 times, and United ,where he got 118 goals.

He also passed 760 career goals, giving him a disputed claim to being the highest scorer of all time.

Juventus secured a Champions League spot on Sunday, having seen their run of nine straight Serie A titles ended, with Inter Milan winning the league.