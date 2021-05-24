Last updated on .From the section England

Uncapped Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale have been named in England's 33-man provisional Euro 2020 squad, while Trent Alexander-Arnold also makes the cut.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is also named, but Leeds' Patrick Bamford misses out.

Gareth Southgate will name his final 26-man squad on Tuesday, 1 June.

Leicester's James Maddison, Tottenham's Eric Dier and injured Burnley keeper Nick Pope are left out.

One of the major talking points had been about Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold, who was left out of Southgate's last squad in March.

With Atletico Madrid's La Liga winner Kieran Trippier, Manchester City's Premier League champion Kyle Walker and Chelsea's Reece James also in the squad, one of them is likely to miss out.

Goalkeepers Ramsdale, of Sheffield United, and West Brom's Johnstone, plus centre-backs Godfrey of Everton and Brighton's White, are all hoping to win a first cap, if they make the final cut next week.

There are two teenagers included - Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who is 19.

England face Croatia (Sunday, 13 June - 14:00 BST), Scotland (Friday, 18 June - 20:00) and the Czech Republic (Tuesday, 22 June - 20:00) in Group D with all those games at Wembley.

England's provisional 33-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordon Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd)

Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

