Hansi Flick led Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title this season

Bayern Munich's departing manager Hansi Flick will succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after this summer's European Championship.

Low is leaving the role following the delayed Euro 2020, having been in the post since 2006.

Flick has signed a contract to be Germany manager until 2024.

"I am hugely excited, because I see the class of players, and especially young players, which we have in Germany," said the 56-year-old.

Germany national team director Oliver Bierhoff said: "He was top of my wish list from the very start."

Flick announced in April that he was leaving Bayern at the end of the season and will be replaced by RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Flick was Low's assistant with Germany from 2006 to 2014, stepping down after they won the World Cup in Brazil.

He joined Bayern as Niko Kovac's assistant in the summer of 2019 and took over as interim boss when the former Croatia international was sacked the following November.

Flick then oversaw a stunning upturn in fortunes, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in 2019-20, earning a three-year contract.

Bayern also won the Club World Cup in February, Flick's sixth trophy in his first 16 months in charge.

However, this season he was frustrated with the lack of new signings and, despite retaining the Bundesliga title, they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St-Germain in the quarter-finals.