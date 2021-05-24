Luka Modric: Real Madrid and Croatia star agrees new one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new one-year deal with the club.
The 35-year-old joined Real from Tottenham for £33m in August 2012.
He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in more than a decade.
Modric will captain Croatia at Euro 2020. They face England in their opening game at Wembley on 13 June.
