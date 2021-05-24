Last updated on .From the section Wales

Tottenham Hotspur academy player Elliot Thorpe (centre) has been linked in reports with German club Hoffenheim

Wales have included two uncapped players in their squad for their opening Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier against Moldova on Friday, 4 June.

Swansea City defender Cameron Evans, who is on loan at Waterford, and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Elliot Thorpe earn first call-ups.

Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill is unavailable because he is with Wales' senior squad in Portugal.

George Ratcliffe, Brandon Cooper and Christian Norton are out injured.

Manager Paul Bodin has otherwise selected a squad largely unchanged from the 2-1 friendly defeat against the Republic of Ireland in March.

The match against Moldova will take place at Llanelli's Stebonheath Park and will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

The other teams in Wales and Moldova's group are Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Gibraltar.

Wales U21 squad: Lewis Webb, Nathan Shepperd, Daniel Barden, Billy Sass-Davies, Morgan Boyes, Ben Margetson, Eddy Jones, Cameron Evans, Fin Stevens, Niall Huggins, Terry Taylor, Sam Bowen, Siôn Spence, Sam Pearson, Joe Adams, Luke Jephcott, Lewis Collins, Elliot Thorpe, Rhys Hughes, Jack Vale, Ryan Stirk.