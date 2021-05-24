Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Danny Mullen opened the scoring at Rugby Park in Monday's second leg

Dundee want to emulate Kilmarnock's top-flight longevity after ending their 28-year stay in a dominant Scottish Premiership play-off final display, says manager James McPake.

The Dens Park club swept aside Tommy Wright's team 4-2 on aggregate to clinch a return to Scotland's highest league after a two-year absence.

And McPake says bringing stability in the Premiership must now be the Tayside team's goal.

"We want to compete well," he said.

"I've played in cup finals but this was the biggest game of my life. I'm delighted we got over the line.

"We want to be what Kilmarnock have been. Twenty eight years in the top flight. We were five years, that's not long enough. We want to be a stable club in the Premiership. Look at St Johnstone [winning two cups], that's what we should be aiming for.

"This group deserve a chance at the Premiership. They've been outstanding and I'll be loyal to them."

Taking a 2-1 lead to Rugby Park from the first leg, goals from Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft early on set the tone for what was to come.

Kyle Lafferty's late strike from the spot briefly threatened a grandstand finish, but it would never appear.

"Over the two legs they've been outstanding," McPake said of his players.

"The way they have controlled both games and beaten a Premiership side and taken their status, I'm delighted for my players.

"There's been some tough times and some really sore defeats. I spoke to you at Tynecastle on the first day of the season after losing 6-2, 3-0 against Ayr United at Dens. It doesn't matter, what matters is these two games.

"We are a club that feels it belongs in the Premiership. Believing it is one thing, but the players went out and delivered."