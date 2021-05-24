Last updated on .From the section Football

Aston Villa's win ended their 19-year wait for another FA Youth Cup title

Aston Villa beat Liverpool 2-1 at Villa Park to win the FA Youth Cup for the fourth time.

Villa made a strong start to the game and took an early lead when Ben Chrisene turned home a cutback.

Brad Young converted a penalty soon after to make it 2-0, before Villa twice hit the post.

Melkamu Frauendorf's volley deflected in off Seb Revan in the closing stages but Villa held firm to win the FA Youth Cup for the first time since 2002.

Six of the players in Villa's side also started against Liverpool's first team in the 4-1 FA Cup defeat in January after a Covid-19 outbreak had ruled out the club's senior players.