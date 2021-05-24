Last updated on .From the section Wales

Loren Dykes retired from international football in February, 2021

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has confirmed her backroom staff with 105-cap former defender Loren Dykes among the assistants.

Dykes will be joined by fellow assistant Richard Thomas, who arrives after leaving Watford's academy.

Jen Hurst is Wales' goalkeeper coach and Luke Taylor is in charge of physical performance.

Matthew Jones, who was part of Grainger's interim staff in April, is not in the new set-up.

Dykes has left her role as a Bristol City assistant to take a full-time Football Association of Wales job, where she will work with the under-17s and oversee the performance squad programme while working towards her Uefa A licence.

Thomas has left his role at the Watford academy while Herst will work with goalkeepers in the Wales pathway programme.

Herst has worked at Everton, Manchester City, Liverpool and with England's youth teams.

Taylor lectures in sport and coaching sciences at Oxford Brookes University and has been involved with the England women's youth teams since 2013.

The management's team's first challenge will be to prepare Wales to face Scotland in a friendly in Llanelli on Tuesday, 15 June.

The match will be Wales' final fixture before they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Wales have been drawn alongside France, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Estonia in their World Cup qualifying group.