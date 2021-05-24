Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lee Benson celebrates after putting St Pat's in front at the Brandywell

Derry City are still with a home win this season after St Patrick's Athletic struck late to earn a 2-2 draw in the Premier Division.

Lee Desmond headed the Dublin visitors in front but City hit back quickly as Ronan Boyce scrambled in.

Joe Thompson put Derry on course to end their six-match winless run at the Brandywell when he fired home from the edge of the box on 69 minutes.

But they were denied as Billy King headed in with six minutes left.

Derry remain eighth in the standings after failing to taste victory for the seventh time at the Btandywell this season while St Pat's stay third.

It was an entertaining encounter with both sides going close before a poor punch from keeper Nathan Gartside allowed Desmond to rise high and find the net.

Level pegging

Derry produced an impressive response - Eoin Toal saw his header cleared off the line by Chris Forrester before City levelled from the resulting corner.

A goalmouth scramble ended with Boyce getting the touch and referee Robert Harvey allowed the goal to stand after St pat's claimed keeper Vitezslav Jaros was fouled.

Ronan Boyce squeezes the ball over the line to equalise for the Candystripes

Desmond clipped the top of the Derry bar just before the break and both teams failed to hit the target with chances before Thompson put Derry in front.

St Pat's cleared a free-kick into the path of the the midfielder and he blasted past Jaros into the bottom corner.

City striker James Akintunde flashed a shot across goal and wide before the visitors equalised with King getting up at the backpost to net from Ben McCormick's cross.

James Mountney blazed over for St Pat's from the final opening as the sides had to settle had to settle for a point apiece.