Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Sherwin Seedorf (left) leaves after two seasons at Fir Park

Christopher Long and Sherwin Seedorf are among a raft of first-team players leaving Motherwell this summer, the club has announced.

Nine players from Graham Alexander's squad will exit, while six loanees will return to their parent club.

Captain Declan Gallagher and midfielder Allan Campbell were already confirmed to be moving on.

Devante Cole, Dean Cornelius, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox have been approached about returning.

A host of youth players will also depart.

Alexander's side finished eighth in the Scottish Premiership this season, with the former Salford City boss securing their top-flight status after arriving in January.

Players leaving

Allan Campbell

Aaron Chapman

Findlay Cook

Sam Foley

Declan Gallagher

Paul Hale

Yusuf Hussain

Christopher Long

Ross MacIver

Matthew McDonald

Sam Muir

Liam Polworth

Lewis Robertson

Harry Robinson

Sherwin Seedorf

Jamie Semple

Cammy Williamson

Loan players returning to parent clubs