Micky Mellon was only unveiled at Tannadice last July

Micky Mellon is set to leave Dundee United after fewer than 12 months as manager.

The 49-year-old took over last July, steering the Tayside club to ninth in the Scottish Premiership table upon their return to the top flight.

United also reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals after failing to make it out of the League Cup group stage.

However, the Tannadice outfit are now poised to start another managerial hunt.

Mellon joined United after a compensation deal was agreed with Tranmere Rovers, allowing him to take over from Robbie Neilson.

The Scot led Tranmere to England's League One with back-to-back promotions, although the club were relegated last season when the bottom two tiers were curtailed on a points-per-game average.

He previously achieved promotion with Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town after a playing career spent entirely in England.