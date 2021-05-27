A season like no other is finally at an end in the Scottish Premiership.

For Rangers, it was the year that added up to 55, and at St Johnstone it was the campaign that may never be topped. But what about everyone else?

Leanne Crichton goes through each team's fortunes this season to see just who will be glad to see the back of 2020-21, and who is eyeing next term with relish...

League position: Fourth (fourth last season)

Scottish Cup: Quarter-finals (semi-finals last season)

League Cup: Second round (quarter-finals last season)

Europe: Europa League third qualifying round (Europa League third qualifying round last season)

This campaign offered an opportunity to Aberdeen to re-establish themselves as the third force in Scotland and satisfy that craving for cup success. They failed on both counts

A team littered with young stars in Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson and Dean Campbell, coupled with a balance of experienced players in Jonny Hayes, Andy Considine and captain Joe Lewis failed to ignite the spark and consistency, ultimately leading to Derek McInnes leaving.

This underwhelming season will do little to take the pressure off his successor, Stephen Glass. He has to hit the ground running.

Aberdeen fans can take optimism from the arrival of Scott Brown and Declan Gallagher, but uncertainty enshrouds Lewis Ferguson after his transfer request. It's a summer of change at Pittodrie. It has to be a positive one to quell a winter of discontent.

League position: Second (winners)

Scottish Cup: Fourth round (winners)

League Cup: Second round (winners)

Europe: Champions League second qualifying round, Europa League group stage (Champions League third qualifying round & Europa League last 32)

A season filled with dreams and possibilities quickly transcended into disaster, a European campaign that barely got off the ground, followed by one domestic disappointment after another.

A trip to Dubai last season was regarded a success, but this season it compounded the misery for Neil Lennon and his departure in the period afterwards turned into a when rather than if.

The rebuilding job at Celtic is an immeasurable remit. A changing squad, new captain, new manager, new sporting director, all guided by a new chief executive.

Big names will head for the exit door, but a huge positive for this season has been the arrival of David Turnbull. Celtic's player of the year and a player who could very well set this summer alight for Scotland fans after his deserving inclusion in Steve Clarkes Euro squad.

The reality is the majority of Celtic players haven't performed, but the bigger problem has been an accumulation of bad judgement, poor recruitment and pressure of 10 in a row proving too hot to handle.

League position: Ninth (Championship winners)

Scottish Cup: Semi-final (fourth round)

League Cup: First round (first round)

This campaign can be described as a success when you consider the achievements of the newly promoted side. However, recent days have cast a shadow over the Tannadice club's summer plans.

Micky Mellon comfortably ensured Premiership football for another season, but his sudden departure on Monday leaves questions over next season's ambitions.

Retention of their key players such as Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark, Marc McNulty and keeper Benjamin Siegrist will be key, although whether that's possible remains to be seen.

I would have said next season United would be pushing for a top-six place, but that will depend on what happens in the coming days and weeks in the boardroom as well as the pitch.

League position: 12th (11th)

Scottish Cup: Third round (fifth round)

League Cup: First round (second round)

A season that brought many challenges had Brian Rice and his team on the ropes. But he stood strong and backed his boys to give him everything he demanded.

Ultimately, though, it was a campaign of failure for them. Can Accies bounce straight back? Well, you would be a fool to write them off.

A debut season for young Kyle Munro, on loan at Clyde last season, has been a real positive, along with Reegan Mimnaugh, and the on-loan Aberdeen striker, Bruce Anderson.

Rice must keep this young group together and retain the likes of Ross Callachan, while adding one or two more experienced players. Do that then maybe, just maybe, you could see Hamilton fighting for a place at the top of the Championship table next season.

League position: Third (seventh)

Scottish Cup: Runners-up (semi-final)

League Cup: Semi-final (semi-final)

Before the season began, I always felt the recruitment at Hibs would be significant.

Kevin Nisbet, Jackson Irvine, Alex Gogic and Paul McGinn have all proven to be solid performers for the Edinburgh side. That's before you touch on the emergence of Josh Doig.

Securing third spot with a game to play was a remarkable achievement. However, Jack Ross and his players have passed up two glorious cup opportunities, coming up short on both occasions at the hands of St Johnstone who had their number throughout the season.

Without silverware, questions will be asked of the mentality to get over the line when they were tipped as favourites in the latter stages of both cups.

To build on the momentum of third and keep going deep into tournaments will be tough, and Ross may be faced with a rebuilding job as he struggles to keep hold of his key assets.

All that said, the lure of European football might sway some players' decisions.

League position: 11th and relegated in Premiership play-off (eighth)

Scottish Cup: Quarter-finals (fifth round)

League Cup: First round (quarter-final)

A season of hope ended in a campaign of catastrophe of Kilmarnock.

So many thought Killie were too big a club to relegated. After all, three years ago Steve Clarke had guided them to third. A mixture of Alex Dyer and latterly Tommy Wright couldn't save them in the end as they were well beaten by Dundee over two legs.

Twenty three players are out of contract. Kyle Lafferty staying will likely be beyond them, too. Wright remains, but he has some rebuilding job on his hands as Killie face their first season out of the top tier since 1993.

It will be so tough for them to immediately bounce back. Kilmarnock's fight is just starting.

League position: Sixth (fifth)

Scottish Cup: Fourth round (fifth round)

League Cup: Runners-up (quarter-finals)

A top-six finish, the memorable fourteen-game unbeaten run and a League Cup final. For a club the size of Livingston that is quite remarkable.

Scott Robinson's untimely departure was significant in their drop in performance level. Whilst Jay Emmanuel Thomas had a fairly consistent season along with Nicky Devlin, Jon Guthrie and Scott Pittman, I felt Robinson was often the energy and influence during close encounters.

I'm not sure Livingston can match the success of this season and the question will be whether David Martindale can recruit well enough to give his side a fighting chance.

League position: Eighth (third)

Scottish Cup: Quarter-final (fifth round)

League Cup: Second round (second round)

Europe: Europa League third qualifying round

Three rounds of Europa League qualifiers lurched into a dreadful league start and quickly became an irreparable task for Stephen Robinson as he departed Motherwell on Hogmanay.

Graham Alexander was the replacement and he managed to turn things around, hoisting Motherwell from a relegation scrap to safety with some games to spare.

But perhaps the challenge has only begun. Captain Gallagher is on his way out of the club, the ever-impressive Allan Campbell will join him. Two top players that will need replaced.

Devante Cole has been another instrumental performer this season with his goal tally and he will be top of the 'want' list in what will be a busy summer of shopping for Alexander.

League position: Winners (second)

Scottish Cup: Quarter-finals (quarter-finals)

League Cup: Quarter-finals (runners-up)

A season that would inevitably make or break Steven Gerrard in the Rangers hot seat. At the beginning of his tenure, he was faced with an ultimatum and that was to stop Celtic's dominance and deliver their 55th league title.

An enormous amount of credit has to go to Rangers for their relentless pursuit and unquestionable levels of consistency. Add some incredible results in Europe, the only disappointment will be the slip ups in both domestic cups.

Steven Davis and Allan McGregor were instrumental, while Glen Kamara surely can be considered as signing of the decade. His £50,000 price tag has turned out to be phenomenal value.

Another player of the year candidate was James Tavernier, he has produced stats and numbers that will match any full-back in the world.

An invincible league campaign is quite the marker for next season, but Gerrard said it himself: "one trophy from nine isn't good enough." He wants more.

League position: 10th (10th)

Scottish Cup: Third round (fourth round)

League Cup: Quarter-finals (second round)

A club always striving to improve under the leadership of Roy MacGregor, the Ross County chairman decided Stuart Kettlewell had to go to try and arrest the slump on the pitch from the Highlanders.

John Hughes performed a great escape this season, but he too departed Dingwall, this time just a matter of days after the season's conclusion. Again, they are another club with an unclear path into next term.

Recruitment can be difficult for the Highland team, and getting the right bodies in the door is the key to their survival. That is the challenge facing new boss Malky Mackay, whose sprawling network will be tested.

League position: Fifth (Sixth)

Scottish Cup: Winners (quarter-final)

League Cup: Winners (first round)

Callum Davidson's take over at the Perth club has now become a fairy tale story.

The former Scotland International delivered fifth and a domestic cup double, the only side to have done so outside the Old Firm since 1990.

Early on alarm bells were ringing, but a tweak to the formation and the performances of key players like Shaun Rooney and Ali McCann made all the difference. The have produced a collective team effort and shown some true spirit.

Never before had I witnessed the speechless emotion of the St Johnstone players, as I did at the Scottish Cup final.

Davidson will want to carry this dream forward, but the Perthshire club might have a bigger task of holding on to their manager, who is now considered the greatest in their history.

League position: Seventh (ninth)

Scottish Cup: Semi-final (quarter-finals)

League Cup: Semi-final (first round)

You need to go back to season 1981-82 if you are to match the success of this current St Mirren side in the league.

Jim Goodwin's knowledge of the transfer market allowed him to source players like Joe Shaughnessy and Jamie McGrath who have been invaluable this season.

McGrath has been outstanding and boasts an impressive goal tally, but like so many young players plying their trade in Scotland, there will no doubt be bigger clubs keeping a watchful eye.

Football is a game of fine margins, and St Mirren just missed a top-six finish and lost two cup semi-finals.

Nonetheless, it's a successful season and the way in which Goodwin has gone about his business shows he has a big future in the game.

The backing of the board has been huge, and based on this season there should be more of the same again.