Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Barry Ferguson (right) and his assistant Bob Malcolm will leave Kelty Hearts later in May

Barry Ferguson is leaving Kelty Hearts after leading the club into the SPFL, with reports external-link suggesting he will take over at Alloa Athletic.

Kelty defeated Brechin City over two legs in the League Two play-off final and will take the Glebe Park side's place in the division next season.

Former Rangers and Scotland captain Ferguson, 43, joined Kelty in the Lowland League in 2018.

That followed a previous three-year spell as Clyde boss.

Kelty said Ferguson had "advised the board that he will not be extending his stay at the club on completion of his current contract at the end of May". Assistant Bob Malcolm is also moving on.

And the Fife club described his time in charge as "a period in which the club's aim and remit of SPFL football was achieved by Barry and his staff following back to back Lowland League titles, which we will be forever grateful for".

The Alloa post is vacant after the club announced Peter Grant would be leaving this summer after two years in charge.

The Wasps were relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship.