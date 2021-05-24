Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Craig Clay is the longest-serving player in the Leyton Orient squad

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old joined the O's from Motherwell in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to make 180 appearances and score six goals.

The former Grimsby Town player captained Orient for a period this season and helped them win promotion from the National League in 2019.

"I've been here for four years now, and I've enjoyed every minute. I love this club," Clay told the club website.

"I'm delighted that they've offered me another two years."