Sergio Ramos won the last of his 180 caps for Spain in March

Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain boss Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad.

Real Madrid centre-back Ramos, 35, has been struggling with injury and has only played one game since the end of March.

His sole appearance came in Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat by Chelsea on 5 May.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte had his switch from France to Spain approved by Fifa recently and he makes the squad.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Fabian Ruiz, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

