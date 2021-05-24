Euro 2020: Sergio Ramos left out of Spain squad
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain boss Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad.
Real Madrid centre-back Ramos, 35, has been struggling with injury and has only played one game since the end of March.
His sole appearance came in Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat by Chelsea on 5 May.
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte had his switch from France to Spain approved by Fifa recently and he makes the squad.
Spain squad:
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Fabian Ruiz, Marcos Llorente
Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia
More to follow.
