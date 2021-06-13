Should Scotland progress from the group, they have five potential paths to the Wembley final

After waiting 23 years to reach a men's major tournament, Scotland's return to the big stage is finally upon us.

For now, the Czech Republic, England and Croatia are all that Steve Clarke's men are concerned about as their Euro 2020 campaign begins.

However, with only eight of the 24 teams being knocked out in the group stage, sports data firm Gracenote say Scotland have a 57% chance of reaching the last 16.

And what about beyond? Scotland's journey could - and I stress could - take them as far as Baku or another date at Hampden, and possibly a second date with England.

Ever the optimists, BBC Scotland plots the Tartan Army's possible path through the tournament.

Five roads to Wembley

Euro 2016 was the first time the European Championships were extended to 24 teams, and Euro 2020 has kept the same format. That means the top two in each group qualify automatically, but also four of the six third-placed teams will make it to the last 16 too.

Five years ago, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland both finished third in their groups and made it to the knockout stage.

And most famously of all, Portugal failed to win any of their group games but sneaked into the knockout stage with a third-place finish, going on to win the whole thing after just one win in 90 minutes all tournament.

If Scotland win the group

Most Scotland fans are just happy they made it through an exhausting qualifying process to get back to a finals. However, someone has to win it, and with two of Scotland's three games at Hampden they have at least a chance.

Should Scotland top Group D, their last-16 tie would be at Wembley, but the bad news is they would face the runner-up in Euro 2020's 'Group of Death', which contains France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary. Gulp.

A victory there (probably on penalties) would mean a trip to Rome for the quarter-finals, before returning to Wembley for the semi-final and final. Simple as that.

First the worst, second the best?

Interestingly, Scotland's best chance of a long run in the competition could be if they finish second in their group.

The prize for doing so would be a last-16 tie in Copenhagen against the side that finishes second in Group E.

Spain are the favourites in that group. If, as expected, they top their section, then Scotland would be looking at a match with Sweden, Poland or Slovakia. No pushovers, but not impossible.

Win that, and it's on to Saint Petersburg, where the winners of Group F (France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary) are likely to lie in wait in the quarter-final. I thought this was an easier route?

Finish third, and it's complicated

Considering Scotland's group includes the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, and one of the tournament favourites England (who have home advantage in the section and won their first match) then finishing third would still be a fine achievement.

But, even that may not be enough to progress, with only four of the six third-place sides progressing.

Scotland will have to wait until after all the group games are completed on 23 June to find out where they would rank among the third-place sides, and therefore where they are going next. The destination depends on which other third-placed teams qualify.

That could lead to fans having just four days to buy tickets, plan their route to Europe, and scramble to find somewhere to stay when they get there.

One possible destination is Seville, where Scotland would face the Group B winners - likely to be Belgium. The victors go to Munich where they could take on the likes of Italy in the last eight.

Another possible venue is Budapest to meet Group C's winners, expected to be Netherlands. A long trip to Baku awaits the winners, where there is a possibility of a clash with Wales should they finish runners-up in Group A and then take care of the runners-up in Group B. Enticing.

But it could still be the case the passports are put away and Scotland return to Hampden. The winners of Group E would be visiting - the educated guess would be Spain - before Rome would await the winner.

A trip to the Italian capital is fascinating at the best of times, and a European Championship quarter-final would already be the biggest game in Scotland's history to date, but it could be a titanic clash with England waiting for the Scots.

The winner and third place in Group D are on a potential collision course in Rome in the last eight. There are lots of ifs and buts, but Scotland could meet the Auld Enemy England again 15 days after facing off at Wembley in the group stage. Nice one.