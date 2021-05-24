Premier League predictions 2020-21: How accurate were the BBC Sport pundits?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
For BBC pundits, making pre-season Premier League predictions is a perilous pursuit, as this weekend demonstrated.
As Sunday's final day played out, with 15 minutes of the season to go, Leicester were leading Tottenham. If the score at King Power Stadium had stayed the same then none of the pundits would have correctly picked all four teams who finished in the top four.
By full-time, the Foxes' late collapse had seen them fall to fifth place and meant 23 out of 25 got that part right - although none of them managed it in the right order.
Eleven of them correctly chose Manchester City to be champions, but a special mention goes to Chris Waddle.
He was wrong when he said Manchester United would win the title, but he was the only person to predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would make the top two, and also the only one to choose Liverpool and Chelsea to finish third and fourth.
"It got a massive reaction when I said United would be champions," Waddle told BBC Sport.
"I said that because I thought squad strength would be massively important this season because of the relentless schedule and, like Chelsea and Manchester City, United have basically got two very strong separate teams they can put out.
"When United were top in January it looked like I might be right - it took City putting together the run they did, winning 14 successive league games, to knock them off the top."
You can see everyone's pre-season top-four predictions in full, below.
|Predictor
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Chris Waddle
|Man Utd
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Alan Shearer
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Alex Scott
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Pat Nevin
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Michael Brown
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Micah Richards
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Man Utd
|Chelsea
|Rachel Brown-Finnis
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Man Utd
|Chelsea
|Chris Sutton
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Man Utd
|Chelsea
|Lindsay Johnson
|Man City
|Liverpool
|Man Utd
|Chelsea
|Rob Green
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|Man Utd
|Ruud Gullit
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|Man Utd
|Mark Schwarzer
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|Man Utd
|Jermaine Jenas
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Karen Carney
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Danny Murphy
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Martin Keown
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Sue Smith
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Stephen Warnock
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Leon Osman
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Matthew Upson
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Clinton Morrison
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Man Utd
|Mark Lawrenson
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Man Utd
|Chelsea
|Dion Dublin
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Man Utd
|Chelsea
|Joleon Lescott
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Arsenal
|Man Utd
|Ian Wright
|Liverpool
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
Are you reading this thinking you knew better than our pundits? Think again.
Almost 200,000 of you made your predictions for the way the table would finish on the BBC website last September, and although 46% of voters picked City as champions, the rest of your top four was Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United (in that order).
Mind you, it probably didn't help that 101 people had Burnley down to claim their first Premier League title, 161 backed West Brom for the big prize and there were also 186 who thought this was Fulham's year.
Better luck next time, everyone.
- 'The UK is all I've ever known': Panorama looks at the impact of immigration status on those born or raised in Britain
- Wild Weekends: Three youngsters embark on the wildest activities Scotland has to offer