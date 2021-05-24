Last updated on .From the section Brentford

About 4,500 Brentford supporters attended their play-off semi-final second-leg win against Bournemouth

Brentford supporters groups are calling for the capacity to be increased at Saturday's Championship play-off final.

The Bees will face Swansea at Wembley, with a crowd of 10,000 currently permitted under government guidelines.

But Brentford Independent Association of Supporters (BIAS) are petitioning for it to be increased to 21,000 - the same as the FA Cup final on 15 May.

Fewer than 4,000 general admission tickets are currently available for sale to all play-off finalists.

BBC Sport understands the English Football League is in discussions to hopefully increase those respective allocations by an extra 750 tickets.

Brentford say the decision to cap capacity for all three English Football League play-off finals at 10,000 is "incredulous and unjustifiable".

The FA Cup final had a crowd of more than 21,000 - 25% of Wembley's overall capacity - for what was an official test event.

The play-off finals have not been included as test events and instead fall under the government guidance to do with stage three of the Covid-19 roadmap, external-link which began on 17 May.

All 12 clubs who were play-off semi-finalists wrote to both the EFL and FA earlier this month to plead for an increased capacity at Wembley, but no changes have so far been agreed.

The EFL would not comment on the government's criteria for selecting test events.

"Football below the Premier League is generally not valued," Gemma Teal from BIAS told BBC Sport.

The petition, external-link started on Sunday, has already received nearly 3,000 signatures in its first 24 hours.

"I imagine it didn't even cross people's minds how big these games are, and I mean all three finals for the six clubs involved, when they decided not to grant them test event status," added Teal.

"It's also more unsettling for some supporters when you consider there were discussions about moving the Champions League final to Wembley. That would have been the same day as the Championship play-off final and would also have been granted the same capacity as the FA Cup final."

Brentford and Swansea have started to distribute their ticket allocations, both of which are smaller than for their respective semi-final second legs.

Teal was among the crowd of about 4,500 which saw Brentford beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

"It was an incredible atmosphere," she said. "Easily the most dramatic I've experienced following my club and it's really illustrated just how much effect not being able to go to matches has had on people's mental health.

"It's a huge shame more supporters won't be able to be there for what are going to be huge matches."

Both clubs will allocate their tickets on a single basis with seats socially-distanced a metre apart from each other. Up to six friends and family in a support bubble will be permitted to sit close to one another.