From the section Scottish

Celtic's long wait to appoint a new manager is set to end this week as Eddie Howe finally prepares to put pen to paper on a Parkhead deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Newcastle United 'are advancing' their pursuit of Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Sun) external-link

Tommy Wright says Kilmarnock have been practising penalties ahead of tonight's Premiership play-off second leg with Dundee. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants to use the club's strategic partnership with MLS side Atlanta United to bring players to Scotland from South American (Evening Express) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch has vowed to hit top form under new boss Stephen Glass after 18 months of frustration. (Evening Express) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits it will be hard to hold onto his double-cup winning stars this summer. (Courier) external-link

Brechin City boss Michael Paton insists his relegated side will bounce back 'bigger, better and stronger' after being relegated into the Highland League. (Courier) external-link