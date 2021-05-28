Malta v Northern Ireland (Sun)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Stuart Dallas with Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough

International friendly: Northern Ireland v Malta Venue: Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria Date: Sunday, 30 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website; text updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ian Baraclough will hope to secure his first win inside 90 minutes as Northern Ireland manager at the 12th attempt when his side face Malta on Sunday.

The NI boss is without several key players for the friendly in Austria, including captain Steven Davis and Leicester defender Jonny Evans.

With his squad including a blend of youth and experience, the match offers an opportunity to experiment.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas will skipper the side in Davis' absence.

Last week, Dallas picked up awards for Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Goal of the Season after enjoying a stellar season with the Premier League club.

Baraclough's men will play Euro 2020-bound Ukraine in their second behind-closed-doors friendly of this international window in Dnipro on Thursday.

'An honour and a privilege'

The game against Malta in Klagenfurt was brought forward from Monday because of Fifa regulations and NI will be favourites to end their recent winless run against a Maltese side, who are ranked 127 places below them in the Fifa rankings - 48 as against 175.

"For me, to be given the opportunity to captain the side is huge, it's just an honour and a privilege to be here in the first place," said Dallas.

"We're sacrificing a lot to be here so we're coming out with the aim of winning the two games, starting with Malta on Sunday.

"We want the right culture in the squad and that means turning up for these trips. It's important as a senior player that you set an example to the younger players.

"No matter what level you play at, you have to win games and we haven't been doing that recently. We've had some decent performances so we feel that we're not far away."

Squad news

In addition to Davis and Evans, the NI manager must plan without Corry Evans, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Conor Washington, Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson.

Dallas, Paddy McNair, Craig Cathcart, Niall McGinn and Josh Magennis provide experience, with Chelsea teenager Sam McClelland and Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley hoping to get a chance to show what they can do after being called into the senior squad for the first time.

Others such as Leeds' Alfie McCalmont and Ethan Galbraith could be handed starting roles in the absence of some of the regular senior players, while Ali McCann has strong claims to occupy the midfield playmaker role which is normally the preserve of Davis.

Manchester United's Ethan Galbraith in action against Romania in November

With Rangers winger Jordan Jones and Paul Smyth, whose contract with Queen's Park Rangers is about to expire, recalled to the squad, Baraclough possesses a range of attacking options.

Northern Ireland have failed to score more than one goal in any fixture during Baraclough's tenure to date.

Defender Daniel Ballard was named in the squad for the two-match tour but will miss Sunday's game with Malta as he is part of the Blackpool squad which will play Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

Baraclough has agreed that Linfield striker Shayne Lavery would not travel as he enjoys Linfield's title celebrations, while Kyle Lafferty will not join up until Sunday, so a 22-man squad is set to be involved against Malta.

Dion Charles will hope to build on his first cap against the United States of America in March, the Accrington Stanley forward having bagged 20 goals in 48 games for all competitions for his club this season.

'We want two positive results' - Baraclough

"These are two important games - we want to come out of these with two positive results," said Baraclough.

"They provide a rare opportunity where you can maybe play one or two out of position, where you think they may be able to make an impact in certain games.

"We have prepared well, with good intensity, and integrated the younger players. The senior players have helped in that regard, showing them what it's all about.

"It's a big sacrifice for the players to come out on a trip like this at the end of a season but their attitude in training has been superb and we are ready.

"To have someone like Stuart leading us out gives everyone confidence."

Baraclough's NI side have yet to win a game in 90 minutes during his tenure

Preparation for September qualifiers

The tour provides preparation for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers away to Lithuania and home to Switzerland in September, with a friendly in Estonia sandwiched in between.

Baraclough's men sit third in Group C after losing 2-0 to Italy in their opener and then playing out a goal-less draw with Bulgaria in Belfast.

Malta, managed by Italian Devis Mangia, have one point from their first three qualifiers in Group H - having lost 3-1 to Russia and 3-0 to Croatia, but earning a creditable 2-2 draw in Slovakia.

Northern Ireland have not lost against Malta in seven meetings to date - winning five and drawing two.

Their last meeting - a friendly in Malta in February 2013 - ended 0-0.